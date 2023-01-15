“We'll try to set up a way we want to try to play [against Sundowns]. Obviously it's going to have to be different because different players give you different scenarios.
SuperSport had gone six games unbeaten, winning five, before their loss against Arrows.
Sundowns have lost once in 16 matches in all competitions, winning 14 of those.
SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt agrees: League title belongs to Sundowns
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt has echoed the sentiment of Swallows FC boss Ernst Middendorp and others that no-one will catch runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the DStv Premiership title in 2022-23.
Sundowns have an 11-point lead over second-placed Richards Bay FC (29 points from 16 games) and 13 over SuperSport (27 from 15) at the halfway stage as Matsatsantsa clash against five-time successive league champions the Brazilians in Monday's Tshwane derby at Loftus Versfeld (6pm).
Promoted upstarts Richards Bay might be expected to fall off the pace in the second half of the season. Fourth-placed Kaizer Chiefs suffered a big setback to their outside hope of challenging with a 4-0 defeat to AmaZulu this weekend. Fifth-placed Orlando Pirates produced late goals to beat Golden Arrows 3-1, but at 18 points behind Downs must be out of the race.
SuperSport United coach Gavin Hunt, says the DStv premiership title is over with Sundowns leading by more than ten points.
That leaves Sundowns, on 40 points from 16 games, to effectively push themselves as they hold Pitso Mosimane's Premiership record — with the Brazilians — of 71 points firmly in their sights.
If there is a team that might apply pressure, it is SuperSport, who, with a reduced budget and combination in their squad of veterans and promoted youngsters, have been impressive in Hunt's return to the club where he enjoyed his most success in the late 2000s.
But even Hunt downplays such a scenario.
“If you look at the points difference, realistically I don't think anybody can make up 13 points,” he said during a United media day, via SuperSport TV.
“Realistically that's out of reach. So let's just try to concentrate on what we're trying to do, try to make as many points as we can and see where we end up.”
Hunt said he is down to 15 or 16 able-bodied outfield players after a 2-1 defeat in SuperSport's last game away against Arrows on January 7, a result that denied United the chance to go to halfway on 30 points.
“I thought a week ago at two points a game we were doing well. And right now we're not there, we're just under that,” the coach said.
“I thought if we could get to 30 at the halfway point it would be a great achievement. But it's not where you are now, it's where you are at the end of the season.
“We've got capable players. I believe in these ones here.
“We'll try to set up a way we want to try to play [against Sundowns]. Obviously it's going to have to be different because different players give you different scenarios.
“It's about picking the team, not picking the team up. We're down to maybe 15 or 16. It is what it is — we look forward to the challenge. If anything we'll go down playing football the right way.
“The ball possession is going to be 80/20 to them, so what we do with our 20% is important and what they do with their 80% will be important.
“We'll try to be efficient and good at what we do and the rest must take care of itself.”
SuperSport had gone six games unbeaten, winning five, before their loss against Arrows.
Sundowns have lost once in 16 matches in all competitions, winning 14 of those.
