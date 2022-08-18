Riveiro’s Pirates show hint of style edging Royal AM at Moses Mabhida
For Orlando Pirates winning is not enough, it has to also be accompanied by a dash of style for their demanding supporters to live up to the nickname “Happy People”.
The Bucs fans among a vocal 30,000 crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night looked happy.
It's far too early to tell if new coach Jose Riveiro can bring back the trophies to a grossly underachieving squad, but the signs from Pirates' 1-0 DStv Premiership victory against Royal AM are that the Spaniard can win matches. And the signs are those wins are likely to arrive with the requisite style Bucs fans crave and which the coach promised in the preseason previews.
Deon Hotto's 34th-minute strike separated the teams in a first half played at pace, where the edge in that tempo from the Buccaneers saw them muscle an advantage against Dan Malesela's combination assembled at the behest of AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize's millions.
Swift counter expertly tucked away by Hotto 🎯— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 17, 2022
Pirates lead at the Moses Mabhida Stadium against Royal AM.
📺 Stream #DStvPrem live: https://t.co/0BMWdeEYT3 pic.twitter.com/lt99Sa3WQU
The second half was more circumspect, though still it was Riveiro's XI prying the openings.
The coach and his charges will know Bucs have a long way to go to being anywhere near a silverware seeking product. Pirates allowed Royal room to play near the end, with half-chances to snatch a draw.
But the manner in which Pirates bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chippa United at Orlando Stadium and inflicted a second loss in succession on Royal, who had lost 3-1 against Stellenbosch FC away on Saturday, will give the Bucs faithful hope that 2022-23 can offer something more.
The first half was played at a frenetic tempo though both sides lacked a refined pass or ability to slow play strategically in crucial moments and chances at first were hard to come by.
Slowly Bucs' movement pried openings.
An intricate movement through the middle ended with the ball at the feet of striker Bienvenu Eva Nga to turn and strike wide of Zakhele Ngcobo's goal.
Some necessary width brought the opener, right wingback Thabiso Monyane playing a one-two with midfielder Kabelo Dlamini to be released on the right and square for Hotto to bury a low finish.
Pirates continued to edge the contest in the second half with superior tempo and muscle.
Vincent Pule's swerving free-kick soon after coming off the bench forced a block over the bar from Ngcobo.