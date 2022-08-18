Riveiro’s Pirates show hint of style edging Royal AM at Moses Mabhida

For Orlando Pirates winning is not enough, it has to also be accompanied by a dash of style for their demanding supporters to live up to the nickname “Happy People”.

The Bucs fans among a vocal 30,000 crowd at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night looked happy.

It's far too early to tell if new coach Jose Riveiro can bring back the trophies to a grossly underachieving squad, but the signs from Pirates' 1-0 DStv Premiership victory against Royal AM are that the Spaniard can win matches. And the signs are those wins are likely to arrive with the requisite style Bucs fans crave and which the coach promised in the preseason previews.

Deon Hotto's 34th-minute strike separated the teams in a first half played at pace, where the edge in that tempo from the Buccaneers saw them muscle an advantage against Dan Malesela's combination assembled at the behest of AM owner Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize's millions.