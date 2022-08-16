Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis after a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury.
Nunez red card gives Klopp striking headache ahead of Man Utd clash
Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was left facing a striker crisis after a straight card for new signing Darwin Nunez in a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday, with fellow forwards Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota already missing through injury.
Starting his first Premier League game since arriving from Benfica in the close season, the red mist descended on Nunez in the second half and he appeared to headbutt defender Joachim Andersen, which resulted in a dismissal and three-match ban.
That leaves Klopp short of striking talent ahead of the visit to Old Trafford next Monday to face Manchester United.
“It's tricky in a moment with injuries and players with little things and how you manage them and all those kinds of things,” Klopp told Sky Sports.
“We have to use the next week to maybe bring one or two back. I'm not sure if we can do that. But now we lost Darwin today. That doesn't help. Bobby (Firmino) might be ready for next week,” he added.
Firmino missed Monday's game at Anfield as a precautionary measure and, though Nunez's ban will force Klopp to shake up his squad, the German coach was mild in his criticism of the Uruguay international.
“It's not a reaction you want to see ... I don't know exactly how long he will be suspended but that's the situation and so we will use it for physical work — not as punishment, just to make him even stronger,” Klopp said.
Liverpool winger Luis Diaz struck a brilliant equaliser four minutes after the sending-off and the Colombian may have to shoulder more of the attacking burden away to United.
“Incredible, incredible goal, and of course, we needed that,” Klopp said.
Diaz cancelled out Wilfried Zaha's opener for Crystal Palace.
Liverpool dominated the opening half but it was Zaha who broke the deadlock, stunning the home crowd with a brilliant finish to a counterattack in the 32nd minute.
It marked the sixth league game in a row in which Liverpool had conceded the first goal, though they had over 75% possession in the first half and a whopping 17 attempts, albeit with only three on target.
Nunez could have put Liverpool level just before the break, but his scuffed effort came back off the far post and Virgil van Dijk failed to connect properly with the rebound.
The sending-off inspired Luis Diaz to grab the game by the scruff of the neck in the 61st minute as the Colombian cut in from the left beat several players and curled the ball beyond the despairing dive of Vicente Guaita to put the hosts level.
Zaha had a golden chance to put Palace back in front after 78 minutes, ghosting behind the defence but volleying a low cross from Cheick Oumar Doucoure off the outside of the far post.
Liverpool also went close to taking the lead on several occasions but Palace held firm to claim their first point of the new campaign, with the home side now having drawn twice in their opening two games.
“We always want to win our games and especially at home,” Liverpool midfielder James Milner told Sky Sports.
“I thought we started pretty well and then we lost our way a bit in the middle. They've got quality, they're always going to cause you problems on the break, which we could have defended better.”
Palace boss Patrick Vieira was delighted to leave Anfield with a point, despite having an extra man for the last half-hour.
“Overall we keep our organisation our discipline — this is a really tough place to come and try to perform ... it was a really good team performance and I'm really happy with the team, the way they played today,” he said. — Reuters
