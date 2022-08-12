×

Soccer

Loftus sold-out for blockbuster clash between Sundowns and Chiefs

12 August 2022
Mahlatse Mphahlele
Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns fans during the Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

The sold-out signs have gone up at Loftus.

Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Friday morning that tickets for their DStv Premiership clash against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday have all been snapped up.

The two teams go into the match on the back of contrasting recent results, with Amakhosi having beaten Maritzburg United 3-0 and the Brazilians having lost to TS Galaxy during the week.

Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will pin their hopes on players like Rushine de Reuck, Themba Zwane, and Peter Shalulile.

For Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane, Zitha Kwinika, Ashley du Preez, Keagan Dolly and Khama Billiat will have to be on top of their game if they are to get the better of the defending champions.

