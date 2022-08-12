Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi, Steve Komphela and Rulani Mokwena will pin their hopes on players like Rushine de Reuck, Themba Zwane, and Peter Shalulile.
Loftus sold-out for blockbuster clash between Sundowns and Chiefs
The sold-out signs have gone up at Loftus.
Mamelodi Sundowns announced on Friday morning that tickets for their DStv Premiership clash against rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday have all been snapped up.
The two teams go into the match on the back of contrasting recent results, with Amakhosi having beaten Maritzburg United 3-0 and the Brazilians having lost to TS Galaxy during the week.
