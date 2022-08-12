SPOTLIGHT PRESENTS | Watch the second fact or fiction quiz with the cast of Netflix series ‘Justice Served’

Netflix’s new action-drama Justice Served is a six-part local series which began streaming from July 29 in 190 countries, featuring an all-African cast and crew. An enigmatic group of freedom fighters leave the fate of an accused murderer in the hands of the public, so expect to encounter many twists and turns as the story unfolds.

Spotlight presenter Collette Prince is the host of this exclusive three-part fact or fiction-format fun quiz with Justice Served cast members Hlomla Dandala, Morne Visser and Lerato Mvelase. This second episode will give you more behind-the-scenes info about all the action.

The third and final quiz segment will appear by August 19. Don't forget to download the thrilling Justice Served episodes themselves each Friday.

Justice Served is produced by Meraki Studios in association with Ochre Media. Currently the series is trending inside the top two shows on Netflix. The cast also includes: Pallance Soja Dladla, Alex McGregor, Dineo Rasedile, Panch Gasela and Motshabi Tyelele.

