HeraldLIVE
Klate wants more application from Chippa
Team didn’t focus properly in first half and paid the price, says coach after 3-1 loss to Royal AM
Image: LEFTY SHIVAMBU/Gallo Images
Some days you benefit from mistakes, other days you get punished for making the same mistakes.
That is how Chippa United head coach Daine Klate viewed his side’s 3-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Royal AM at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Wednesday.
The Chilli Boys made two critical errors in the first half, which resulted in New Zealand-born Andre de Jong hitting the back of the net to give the visitors a 2-0 halftime lead.
Taking on their first assignment at home this season, the Eastern Cape side pulled one back through forward Diego Appollis, but Ruzaigh Gamieldien nailed the coffin shut with a third for his side a minute later to ensure the three points went back to KwaZulu-Natal.
The Gelvandale-born mentor said the one positive he took from the game was how his side had performed in the second half.
“In the first half, I think we were poor,” he said.
“I don’t think we applied ourselves properly and Royal AM were the better team.”
He said the opening goals had been a result of miscommunication from his players, adding that they had shown a lot of character in the second half.
“When we came out for the second half we were much more positive.
“We played on the front foot, so the positive we take from here is how we ended the game.
“That is the way we need to apply ourselves from the first whistle.
“We had much better application, much better intensity, and many more balls into the box.
“The goal we scored [came] at a crucial time, and then we gave them a gift, but that is the game.
“Some days we will benefit from mistakes like that, and some days we will be punished for the mistakes we make.
“We must take the positives from this game because we have another game coming on Sunday, and we will take it from there.
“It is a difficult one [to take].
“We will go back, have a look at what went wrong and work on it in the short space of time as we prepare for Orlando Pirates,” he said.
Queried about his halftime sermon, Klate said he had reminded his players what they had spoken about at the start of the campaign.
“I said to them before the league started that we cannot go in at halftime speaking about application, desire and passion, and that is what we spoke about.
“Halftime is about rectifying tactical issues, and the way we are playing the game, [so] I had to have a go at them about their application and their attitudes.
“Their attitudes changed in the second half and we saw the difference when it changed, so I am hoping they learn.
“It’s nice when it happens to them and you experience these kinds of things.”
HeraldLIVE
