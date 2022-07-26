×

Soccer

WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo

By Marc Strydom - 26 July 2022
Banyana Banyana players at the team bus after their 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final win against Morocco in Rabat.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana made a spectacular entrance at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.

SA beat the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday night.

The squad circumvented the normal airport arrivals area and were bussed to a function in an open area at the airport.

