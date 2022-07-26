WATCH | Banyana Banyana make spectacular entrance at OR Tambo

Banyana Banyana made a spectacular entrance at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
SA beat the hosts 2-1 in the final in Rabat on Saturday night.
Banyana Banyana return home after winning the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco.
Banyana Banyana beat Morocco 2-1 in the final.
The squad circumvented the normal airport arrivals area and were bussed to a function in an open area at the airport.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix
