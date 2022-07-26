×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Soccer

Sports minister Mthethwa promises Banyana R5.8m

By Marc Strydom - 26 July 2022
Banyana Banyana celebrate in the change room after their 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final win against Morocco in Rabat.
Banyana Banyana celebrate in the change room after their 2-1 Women's Africa Cup of Nations final win against Morocco in Rabat.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa promised Banyana Banyana R5.8m on their arrival back at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday from winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) in Morocco. 

Mthethwa was speaking at the function at OR Tambo welcoming the SA women's national team back after their heroic 2-1 Wafcon final win against hosts Morocco in Rabat on Saturday night.

Crowds turned out to welcome Banyana at a function attended by various dignitaries.

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Banyana Banyana arrive from Morocco
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read