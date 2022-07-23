Banyana stand on the brink of history at Wafcon
Proud Moroccans lying in wait in women's Africa soccer showpiece
As she etched her name into the history books of SA soccer when she became the African women’s coach of the year for the third time, Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis’s side stand on the brink of greatness as they prepare for the Afcon final on Saturday.
Scheduled for a 10pm start, Banyana, who previously made the final of the competition under Ellis in 2018, are 90 minutes away from being declared continental champions. ..
Banyana stand on the brink of history at Wafcon
Proud Moroccans lying in wait in women's Africa soccer showpiece
Sports reporter
As she etched her name into the history books of SA soccer when she became the African women’s coach of the year for the third time, Banyana Banyana mentor Desiree Ellis’s side stand on the brink of greatness as they prepare for the Afcon final on Saturday.
Scheduled for a 10pm start, Banyana, who previously made the final of the competition under Ellis in 2018, are 90 minutes away from being declared continental champions. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer