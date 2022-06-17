Swallows coach Dylan Kerr unsure of his future
Despite having helped Swallows avoid relegation to the GladAfrica Championship through the promotion playoffs, coach Dylan Kerr is unsure of his future at the club.
The Birds, who finished second from bottom in the 2021-2022 Premiership, won the playoffs with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over University of Pretoria (Tuks) at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday.
“I came for six months. It is something that we both agreed on, me and the chairman [David Mogashoa], but I need to go home to the UK because I have some personal issues I need to sort out,” said Kerr.
“I have been here for 29 months., It has been a long time since I have been home and I need to go there and sort my personal like for myself, that’s an issue I have to deal with next week.
“It is up to the chairman. In football there are so many coaches looking for jobs and I am hoping that the chairman is happy with what we have done. I hope he is happy with the way we played.”
Kerr, who has established a reputation as a specialist in rescuing teams from relegation danger, added he doesn’t want to find himself in a relegation dogfight again.
“I don’t want to be in this situation of the playoffs again, but it’s been recurring for too long. I would like to start a season, because I believe that someone needs to challenge Sundowns or the likes of Cape Town City, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates and all the top eight teams.
“I believe in myself and I believe in these players we have. Of course some will go and some will stay, but we need to build a Swallows team for the future. We need to have a pathway, a plan and an agenda. We need to identify the right people to come to the club and take the club forward.
“The club was under s lot of pressure, coaches were under a lot of pressure and players were under immense pressure to perform. The way they performed for me has been fantastic, the only thing been missing has been goal scoring opportunities.”
During the season, Swallows management came under stinging criticism for alleged lack of professionalism and Kerr said they must do things better.
“There are things that have happened at the club. We have made mistakes and everybody has made mistakes, but we need to rectify to be able to move forward.”
