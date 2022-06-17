VW Taigo has all the right curves

Dramatic accents lend bold individuality to stylish new compact SUV

By Tremaine van Aardt

Is a coupe? Maybe an off-roader? Oh it’s a Taigo, Volkswagen’s new compact SUV.



Straight off the bat it must be said this new addition to the German manufacturer’s lineup of “Ts” is strikingly good looking inside and out, particularly in its robust R-Line package, which Time to Torque took on an open road test at the recent launch in Johannesburg. ..