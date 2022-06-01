Kaizer Chiefs begin clear-out from Naturena as Nurković packs his bags

Kaizer Chiefs are parting ways with Serbian striker Samir Nurković.

Nurković, 29, was among the DStv Premiership’s top scorers in his debut season in 2019-2020 with 13 goals as Amakhosi surprisingly ended runners-up under Ernst Middendorp.

The striker, who signed for Chiefs from Slovakian second-tier team Komárno, has battled for form since. He scored three league goals in 2020-2021 and just one in the past campaign.

“Kaizer Chiefs will not extend Samir Nurković’s contract when it expires on June 30, ending a three-year relationship. The popular Serbian forward began his Chiefs career like a house on fire, scoring 14 goals [in all competitions] in his maiden season,” Chiefs said on Wednesday.

Chiefs are in another rebuilding phase after an unprecedented seventh campaign without silverware in 2021-2022. Nurković's departure will clear the way for Amakhosi to make a foreign signing.

Chiefs have already confirmed the off-season signings of Stellenbosch FC duo centreback Zitha Kwinika and striker Ashley du Preez.

New head coach Arthur Zwane, assistant Dillon Sheppard and sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr are expected to announce more signings and many more players cleared out in the 2022-2023 pre-season.

TimesLIVE