Stellenbosch confirm two star players moving to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs’ rebuilding exercise will include two Stellenbosch FC stars, the Cape club confirmed on Monday morning.

Stellies said they had agreed terms for the exciting pairing of centreback Zitha Kwinika, 26, and striker Ashley du Preez, 24, to move to Amakhosi.

Both players have come closer to realising their potential at the Cape club where they were both influential in Stellenbosch’s fourth or fifth-placed finish under Steve Barker in 2021-2022.

The signings follow Chiefs’ appointment of Arthur Zwane as head coach last week.

“Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs have agreed to terms over the transfer of Zitha Kwinika and Ashley Du Preez. Du Preez and Kwinika will join Chiefs at Naturena as of July 1,” Stellenbosch said on Monday morning.

Former Bidvest Wits and Chippa United player Kwinika, formerly Macheke, said: “I’m grateful for Stellenbosch, especially coach Steve Barker and [CEO] Rob Benadie, but importantly, my teammates.

“They helped me become a better player, so I am grateful for the team and everyone involved in the backroom staff.

“Though I am looking forward to the new challenge, I will always represent the Winelands wherever I go, because they helped me to grow and become a better player, a better individual and a better human being.”

Barker said the club will battle to replace the quality of Kwinika.