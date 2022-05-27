×

Soccer

'We support him through thick and thin': Kaizer Chiefs fans welcome new coach Arthur Zwane

Unathi Nkanjeni
Reporter
27 May 2022
Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane and assistant coach Dillon Sheppard during the press conference announcing their appointment at FNB Stadium on May 26 2022.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs fans have rolled out the red carpet for Arthur Zwane after his appointment as head coach of the club.

Zwane, who signed a three-year deal with Amakhosi, replaces Stuart Baxter, who parted ways with the club in April. He will be assisted by Dillon Sheppard.

The club said, given Zwane's impressive 22 years of service, he is as steeped in the traditions and culture of Kaizer Chiefs as one can be.

He enjoyed an illustrious career as a skilful winger, amassing 32 goals in 252 appearances in all games for Amakhosi.

Between his arrival in 2000 and his retirement as a player a decade later, he helped the club win 12 major trophies, including the CAF Cup Winners Cup, two league titles, the MTN8, Coca-Cola Cup, Absa Cup, BP Top8 and the Telkom Knockout.

“We would like to take this opportunity and congratulate coach Arthur Zwane for this big appointment. The plan we have been working on for many years of appointing Arthur as our head coach has come to fruition,” said Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung,

“After seeing his passion for the game and his willingness to learn, we have been looking to bring him through to lead the senior when the time is right and we believe that time is now.

“We are also grateful that he has been patient and continued to work hard to advance his coaching skills and abilities by educating himself, which is key in the modern game.”

Zwane and his technical team will start their duties immediately to plan for the new season.

On social media, fans, including EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu and media personality Bonang Matheba, welcomed Zwane.

Here is a snapshot of what they had to say.

