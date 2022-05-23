Man City stage spectacular comeback to clinch league title on epic final day

Manchester City came from 2-0 down with three late goals to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and lift the 2021-22 title in a spectacularly dramatic culmination to the English Premier League on Sunday.

City were 2-0 down when they rallied to score three goals from the 76th to 81st minutes to lift the roof at Etihad Stadium.

City won their fourth Premier League title in five years but nearly let the trophy slip from their hands.