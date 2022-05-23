Mbeki rips into ANC Eastern Cape elective conference, saying it was ‘scramble for positions to get resources’

Former president Thabo Mbeki has torn into the leadership squabbles that recently played out in the Eastern Cape provincial elective conference which saw Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as provincial chair.

“According to my calculation, I might be wrong, the conference does not discuss policy. The conference did not discuss organisational reports because it was busy with credentials. It’s a big battle about credentials. Why? Because the principle task of the conference is to elect ‘me’,” said Mbeki.

The former head of state was addressing a gathering of the ANC Youth League national youth task team political school on Sunday under the banner “Rebuild, renew, revive, reimagine and reposition the ANCYL towards economic freedom in our lifetime, now or never” in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Questioning the calibre of leaders in positions in the ruling party, Mbeki said the organisation has been exhibiting “a downward graph” since 2019.

“I am quite certain all of us are very worried about what’s happening to the movement, and given the place of the governing party since 1994, the impact of what is going wrong within the movement and its impact on the country.”