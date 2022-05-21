Promotion of Richards Bay to the PSL will benefit KZN teams — Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes KwaZulu-Natal will benefit from the province having five teams in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) next season.

Richards Bay’s automatic promotion to the PSL means they join AmaZulu, Golden Arrows, Royal AM and Maritzburg United next season in the top table of SA football.

“Maybe it is something we need to look very closely now with Richards Bay having come in.

“It means that in KZN you are now having five teams and I have always thought that once KZN has five teams that’s when they will stand a chance to really challenging and competing for the championship.”