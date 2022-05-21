Buckingham excited for new chapter to start
2022 Ironman African Champion and family leaving Gqeberha for the US
Professional triathlete Kyle Buckingham believes he still has a few years and some big performances left in his career as he prepares for a new chapter to begin in his life.
The 2022 Ironman African Champion will swap the shores of Gqeberha for the beautiful landscapes of the Grand Canyon after he confirmed his emigration to the US near the end of May...
