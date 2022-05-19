Chippa’s Matrose wants to end league on high note
Win against TS Galaxy will be cherry on top after surviving relegation
Chippa United player Azola Matrose is looking forward to ending the season on a high note when they play relegation-threatened TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership finale on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (3pm).
The Gqeberha side will go into their last game of the league with no pressure knowing that they are safe from relegation, but they have not yet reached their ideal target for the season...
