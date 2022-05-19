Chippendale wants to raise game with Warriors
Former Western Province batsman ready to make mark in new season
Top-order batsman Joshua Chippendale believes that a structured, intense preseason could be the key to bringing out the best in his own game for the Gbets Warriors in the new campaign.
The right-handed batter, who has represented Western Province at under 17, 19 and Colts levels, was awarded a high-performance contract for the 2022/2023 season and is eager to impress in his new environment. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.