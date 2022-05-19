Chippendale wants to raise game with Warriors

Former Western Province batsman ready to make mark in new season

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Top-order batsman Joshua Chippendale believes that a structured, intense preseason could be the key to bringing out the best in his own game for the Gbets Warriors in the new campaign.



The right-handed batter, who has represented Western Province at under 17, 19 and Colts levels, was awarded a high-performance contract for the 2022/2023 season and is eager to impress in his new environment. ..