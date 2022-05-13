‘We can topple Sundowns,’ says Mnisi as Royal take aim at Brazilians’ dominance

After a successful maiden season in the DStv Premiership, Royal AM are aiming to take their ambitions up a notch by going toe-to-toe with Mamelodi Sundowns in the next campaign and proving their doubters wrong.

Sundowns have utterly dominated the DStv Premiership, wrapping up their fifth successive title last month with four games still to play.

The Brazilians are also on the verge of completing a clean sweep of domestic trophies when they meet Marumo Gallants in the final of the Nedbank Cup on May 28. They have already won the MTN8 and Premiership.

Royal, owned by a Durban-based business-person Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize, have been the surprise package of the 2021-22 season, having bought their way into the top-tier by purchasing the franchise of Bloemfontein Celtic two days before the start of the campaign.

They fell short of denying Sundowns the treble when they lost 2-1 to the Brazilians in the Nedbank Cup semifinals. In the league they are in third place and on the verge of qualification for next season's Caf Champions League (second place finish) or Confederation Cup (third).