Chippa on brink of survival
One point against Swallows this weekend will ensure spot in Premiership for another season
Chippa United will train this week knowing that one point away against Swallows on Saturday will save their DStv Premiership status for another season.
With only two matches remaining, a draw for Chippa this weekend will see them maintain their position in the top flight of SA soccer...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.