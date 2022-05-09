Chippa on brink of survival

One point against Swallows this weekend will ensure spot in Premiership for another season

Chippa United will train this week knowing that one point away against Swallows on Saturday will save their DStv Premiership status for another season.



With only two matches remaining, a draw for Chippa this weekend will see them maintain their position in the top flight of SA soccer...