Chiefs coach Zwane on players with off-field problems: ‘Discipline is everything’

While suspended Dumisani Zuma’s name was not mentioned, Kaizer Chiefs caretaker co-coach Arthur Zwane had stern words for footballers with discipline issues.

Winger Zuma was suspended for a second time in six months by Chiefs this week pending a disciplinary committee (DC) hearing. This was after he scored coming on as a substitute in his first match in some time in Chiefs' 2-1 DStv Premiership defeat to Cape Town City at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“Discipline is everything and I’ve always said to the players that discipline doesn’t only start on the field. It starts off the field,” Zwane said after Chiefs reversed a run of four defeats with a scrappy 1-0 win against Marumo Gallants at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

“You have to show dedication and perseverance because nothing comes easily in life and you could see it as we had to grind a result today [Tuesday].

“If you want to make it big in life you have to be disciplined. And discipline includes a lot of elements. You have to be tactically disciplined as a player on the field and in life in general.”