Somizi opens up about his ‘bad’ sex life with Mohale, addresses threesome request and ‘fisting’ claims
Season 5 of Living the Dream With Somizi (LTDWS) is streaming on Showmax, and Somizi has chosen to open up fully about the recording that showed the last crack in his failed marriage when Mohale talked about their sex life.
The first episode starts with Somizi listening, for the first time, to the leaked audio of Mohale’s abuse allegations. This is followed by a frank video call with Vusi Nova where they discuss how Somizi feels and some of Mohale’s claims about Somizi’s sex life.
This sets the tone for an explosive episode, which also features Lockdown star Lorcia Cooper asking Somgaga directly: “Did you hit him?” .
In the episode, Somizi opened up, saying after realising their sex life wasn’t meeting his standard he made several suggestions to Mohale on how they could make it better, including sex therapy and a threesome.
“I was dealing with someone who had issues with sex. I tried to find so many ways of making it work. The sex life was bad. I still state I said to him: 'Let's find other ways. Either you go for sex therapy. He did not want to go because he was in denial that our sex wasn't good.
“But he makes it look like I was forcing it on him and sh*t like that,” Somizi says as he chats to Vusi Nova on the phone.
Somizi flatly denied allegations about "fisting".
In August 2021, Sunday World reported that Mohale allegedly made abuse claims in an interview with producers of the reality show Living the Dream with Somizi.
Mohale alleged that Somizi loved group sex, also suggested that they enjoy a steamy threesome with a stranger when they were in Amsterdam some time ago, adding that the Idols SA judge often asked if he could bring home sex partners in their marital home for steamy sessions.
Speaking about red flags in the relationship, Somizi said there were a plenty but he ignored them, at least initially.
Season 5 charts that turnaround while also showing Somizi mourning his mother, expanding the Sompirre, and exploring his calling. He’s also working on his relationships with his daughter Bahumi and his baby-momma, Palesa Madisakwane, who is recovering from her near-fatal car crash in 2019.
As usual for LTDWS, it’s going to be a star-studded season: look out for appearances from Cassper Nyovest, Kelly Khumalo, Pearl Thusi and 2022 DStv Mzansi Viewers’ Choice nominees Lerato Kganyago and Shauwn Mkhize.
“This season I’m living my life to the fullest, and showing the silver lining in every dark cloud,” said Somizi.
“I’ve become more comfortable sharing my life and story with everyone. It’s now second nature. It doesn’t feel like I have to do something, everything just happens naturally.”
