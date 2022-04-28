Pirates’ Mntambo praises Chippa’s solid defence

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Orlando Pirates midfielder Linda Mntambo praised Chippa United’s unwavering defence after their goalless draw in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Wednesday evening.



Before the encounter, Chippa defender Roscoe Petersen promised their defensive unit would be watertight...