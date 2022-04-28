Stubbs eager to put in strong performances for SA A

First time talented batsman will represent country at more senior level

Premium Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Forceful Gbets Warriors batsman Tristan Stubbs is looking forward to putting his skills to the test when he represents SA A in the upcoming T20 series in May in Zimbabwe.



The 21-year-old right-hander, who was selected as part of the squad that will play five T20 matches against a Zimbabwe XI from May 2 to 10 at the Harare Sports Club in what would be his first appearance in a senior SA side, said he was looking forward to the opportunity...