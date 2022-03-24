Kaizer Chiefs shocked that PSL ‘intends to take arbitration on review’

Kaizer Chiefs are “shocked” at “news reaching the club” that the Premier Soccer League (PSL) intends taking an arbitration decision that two matches the club did not honour in December be played on review at the high court.

The PSL has yet to make any announcement on taking the matter on review. Amakhosi said it had not had any official communication of the league's alleged intention either, but that the club has been informed the PSL will take the matter further.

Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim on Friday ruled that the games Chiefs failed to honour at home to Cape Town City on December 4 and away against Golden Arrows on December 8 amid an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club had to be played.

“Kaizer Chiefs is shocked and bewildered by the recent news reaching the club,” Amakhosi said in a statement.

“Despite a lack of formal communication from the league, which one would expect, the club has been informed of the PSL executive committee’s resolution to review the arbitration award of advocate Nazeer Cassim SC, which was handed down on Friday.