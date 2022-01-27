Haukongo’s hot to trot
Chippa defender looking for more game time after return from injury
Chippa United defender Lubeni Haukongo has one wish for the new year and that is to be injury-free so that he can get more game time in the second half of the DStv Premiership.
In his debut season in SA’s highest league, the 21-year-old Namibian has made only two appearances for the Gqeberha side after he joined at the start of the season...
