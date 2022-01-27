Creatives honoured for hard work with R200,000 cheque

Performing arts awards will help support province's brightest talents

Premium By Devon Koen -

The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex (MBTC) on Wednesday night recognised eight deserving artists who each received R200,000 towards their upcoming projects.



Sports, recreation, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, MEC Fezeka Nkomonye and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson attended the glitzy ceremony which saw the launch of the Isakhono Performing Arts Awards programme, headed by the MBTC’s Performing Arts Business Support, at the Pine Lodge Conference Centre...