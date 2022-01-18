Chippa’s Diski side look to redeem themselves
Chippa United’s DStv Diski Challenge side will look to redeem themselves after their 3-1 loss to Golden Arrows when they host Kaizer Chiefs at the Wolfson Stadium on Saturday (12.30pm)
The Gqeberha side slid to their first defeat after a five-match winning spree when they lost to Arrows at the Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Saturday...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.