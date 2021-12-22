'Don't be fooled by the result against Sundowns,' says McCarthy of Orlando Pirates

Just because Mamelodi Sundowns thrashed Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu beat Downs does not make Usuthu favourites against the Buccaneers in Thursday's DStv Premiership clash, the Durban team's coach, Benni McCarthy, said.

Sundowns brushed Pirates aside 4-1 at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on Friday night. On Monday AmaZulu inflicted a first defeat (1-0) on league leaders Downs in 29 matches in all competitions at Durban's Kings Park.

Such results might make x + y = z in a mathematical formula and, therefore, AmaZulu favourites against Pirates at Soweto's Orlando Stadium in the teams' final match before the Christmas break. Football, however, is not a maths equation, McCarthy was quick to remind.

“Listen, Orlando Pirates are a huge team. People mustn't be fooled just because of Friday's result against Sundowns,” AmaZulu's coach said.

“Sometimes it happens — you just don't have the best game, don't start the game well, and then you have a situation where a team like Sundowns are clinical, lethal, and don't let you off the hook.