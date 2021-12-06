Chippa aim to hit straight back with victory over Galaxy

Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United will be looking to bounce back from their 2-1 loss to Golden Arrows when they play against TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday (5.30pm).



Caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies kicked off his coaching career with a 1-0 win against Baroka FC breaking their 10-match winless run, but his team failed to keep the momentum going at the weekend...