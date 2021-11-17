Lentjies wants Chippa to attack Baroka
All eyes will be on Chippa United’s caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies as he takes up his first challenge as a DStv Premiership coach against Baroka at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday (3.30pm).
Lentjies was on Monday named to take over from Gavin Hunt, who was suspended as coach by the club after a string of poor results...
