Storms River man gets life for teen’s rape and murder

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



A Storms River man who raped and murdered a 16-year-old girl was sentenced to life behind bars by the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday.



Francois Thorne, 42, of Rooibrug, pleaded not guilty, claiming that sex with teenager Allisandre Floors had been consensual and he had not intended to kill her when he put his hand over her mouth in an attempt to silence her...