Chippa must start scoring goals, Hunt says

Absence of two experienced strikers taking toll on Gqeberha side

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt said it was disheartening to see his side not pick up three points from their DStv Premiership fixture against Swallows at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Sunday.



The Gqeberha side was dominant throughout the game but again they just could not get the ball in the net as it ended in a goalless draw...