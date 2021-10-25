Barcelona condemn 'violent' acts Koeman faced after Real Madrid defeat

Barcelona condemned the "violent and disdainful acts" faced by their coach Ronald Koeman when he left Camp Nou stadium after a 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Videos on social media showed people surrounding Koeman's car and blocking it from moving as the Dutchman tried to exit the stadium after Barcelona suffered their fourth straight defeat in Clasicos.

"FC Barcelona publicly condemns the violent and disdainful acts that our manager experienced when leaving the Camp Nou," the Catalan club said.

"The club will take security and disciplinary measures so that such unfortunate events do not happen again."

Barcelona are ninth in LaLiga, with 15 points from nine matches, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad, who have played an additional game.

Koeman has come under scrutiny in the wake of the team's mediocre results, leading to speculation over his future at the club.

Meanwhile, Real manager Carlo Ancelotti's was pleased with the side's three points.

Victory was Real's fourth straight in Clasicos and also Ancelotti's first at the Camp Nou in six visits, with his side devastating on the counter-attack.

"We played a practical game. We knew what we need to do and the boys executed the game plan perfectly," Ancelotti said.

"Our team enjoy playing on the counter-attack and I have to take advantage of that."

Koeman lamented missed opportunities.

"I'm not happy with the result. I think we deserved more," Koeman said.

"We knew that we couldn't afford to miss opportunities and that if they got the lead, they know how to defend. We were not good in the last quarter (of the pitch).

"Losing at home to our biggest rivals in a close game is though to swallow." - Reuters