Stellenbosch remain unbeaten as Swallows' problems deepen
High-flying Stellenbosch continued with their bright start to the season as they maintained their unbeaten record so far while Swallows struggle to take off with no wins in six matches.
The two sides played to a 1-1 draw at the Dobsonville Stadium on Sunday that left Stellenbosch third on the DStv Premiership standings on 13 points from seven matches while Swallows remained in the bottom half in 13th place with just six points.
After the opening stages that had few goalmouth action, the match suddenly sprang to life with Stellenbosch finding the back of the net a minute after Swallows had celebrated the opening goal.
Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamaldien tapped home an easy finish in the 43rd minute for his first goal of the season but the celebrations were hardly over when Deano van Rooyen scored a similar goal from a similar move at the other end to level matters.
Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will be pleased with a point away from home against a team that was more desperate for maximum points than they were.
It is Stellenbosch’s best start to the season since their promotion two years ago. They were not even around the 13 points mark at this stage of the season last year as they finished a point above the relegation zone.
For Swallows, who were unbeaten at home and only finished lower than three because of their record 20 draws, it has been a tumultuous start which has seen them suspend head coach Brandon Truter and fitness coach Kammal Sait.
The two missed three of Swallows last Premiership matches while the club instituted disciplinary proceedings against them.
Truter had hoped that his return to the bench would inspire his team but it was not to be as Swallows struggled to impose themselves against a rigid Stellenbosch side.
The last time Swallows won a match was against Royal Am in August.
Swallows have a week to prepare for a trip to East London to confront fellow strugglers Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday while Stellenbosch will have more time to rest as their next match is on October 27.