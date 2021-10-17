Frans claims impressive silver at SA champs
Ikhamva Athletics Club star, 31, tops previous personal best and qualifies for 2022 world athletics showdown
Nelson Mandela Bay’s Ikhamva Athletics Club runner Melikhaya Frans shaved more than two minutes off his previous best time to claim a silver medal at the SA Marathon championships in Cape Town on Sunday.
The championships were incorporated into the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, a Gold Label event on the running calendar...
