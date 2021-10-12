Chippa hope for turn of fortune against Chiefs

Chippa United’s Thokozani Sekotlong hopes the team will finally be rewarded for their hard work in the DStv Premiership when they play against Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday (5.30pm).



The Gqeberha side have struggled to get wins in the past five matches and Lady Luck has also not favoured them...