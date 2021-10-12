Gelvandale Cricket Club to use sport to bring education to masses

Academic support tool School in a Box brings holistic approach to child development

Amir Chetty

Sports reporter



Developing a child holistically and providing education through sport will be at the forefront of the minds of Gelvandale Cricket Club executives after the launch of the School in a Box programme on Tuesday.



Housed inside a silver case, the academic support tool, which was entirely tablet based and offline, eliminated the need for an internet connection and only needed electricity to function, and was filled with thousands of interactive lessons to help pupils of varying ages and education levels, chief marketing manager Nomagugu Moyo said at the launch event...