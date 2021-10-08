Banyana sent packing by Malawi
A brace from Sabinah Thom and a first-half goal from Fazila Chembekezo saw Malawi beat defending champions Banyana Banyana 3-2 in the semifinals of the Cosafa Cup Women’s Championships at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Thursday.
The SA national women’s team were outplayed by Malawi, who were better structured on the day...
