Banyana draw against stubborn Angola

Banyana Banyana were forced to settle for a goalless draw against Angola in the Cosafa Cup women’s tournament at the Madibaz Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday.

The SA national women’s senior team struggled to get a goal past the stubborn Angolan defence in their second fixture of the tournament, having won against Malawi in their opening match in group A.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis made four changes to the team that registered a 2-1 win against Malawi on Tuesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Friday’s game saw Nombifikile Ndlovu, Ongeziwe Ndlangisa, Oratile Mokwena and Karabo Makhurubetshi start for SA.

Banyana, who are the competition’s defending champions, were really made to sweat in the first half against a very physical Angola team.

Angola made their intentions clear from the word go and launched a hard-core attack at the SA national team, but their fire was soon extinguished by the hosts.

Just 14 minutes in, SA goalkeeper Kaylin Swart punched out a corner kick and the ball landed on the foot of Angolan player Francisca Gaspar, who sent the ball over the crossbar.

Minutes later Nombifikile Ndlovu answered back for Banyana, but her goal attempt at the edge of the box was in vain.

The hosts went at it again in search for that opening goal.

In the 26th minute Kwazakhele-born Sibulele Holweni caught Angolan goalie Sandrina Antonio out of her line and tried to score, but her kick went wide.

Banyana continued with their dominance in the first half and launched a full-on attack on Angola, but they lacked finishing.

SA were given a free kick just on the edge of the box after Noxolo Cesane was kicked from the back.

Mamello Makhabane took her chance at goal, but the attempt was saved.

Coach Ellis made one change at the start of the second half. Karabo Makhurubetshi made way for the experienced Janine van Wyk.

Banyana continued with their dominance in the second stanza but struggled to score against a stubborn Angola.

In the 73rd minute Melinda Kgadiete received a pass from Ndlovu, but her header went into the hands of the Angolan goalie, Antonio.

Banyana fought hard to chalk up a winning goal, but their attempts were in vain.

