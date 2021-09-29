Liverpool's free-scoring form counts for nothing against City: Klopp

Liverpool must deliver a "complex and complete" performance against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday if they are to have any chance of beating the Premier League champions, manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool have scored 20 goals in six games in September, including a 5-1 hammering of Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday, but Klopp was reluctant to get carried away with his side's free-scoring form.

"We conceded as well some or a few," said Klopp of the September run. "We play against City, I don't think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them.

"We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that's it."

Liverpool are top of the Premier league with 14 points, one more than City, and Klopp said he expected a tough test.

"We have to work hard, we had to work hard in all the games we had, tonight, last Saturday. It's really tough," he added.

"We have two days more (to rest), which for the City game will be helpful. So we will be fresh again and we will go, and that's it."

Maybe it's something in the waters of the River Douro but whatever it is, every time Liverpool set foot in the old city of Porto they cannot stop scoring goals.

They were at it again on Tuesday as Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both struck twice and Sadio Mane once..

"I really don't know the secret but maybe we should play our home games here," Egyptian striker Salah said after Liverpool's latest humbling of the two-time European champions.

In the 2019 quarter-final, Liverpool won 4-1 in the Estadio do Dragao, while the season before they won a last-16 clash 5-0.

"The most important thing in football is results and that's a massive one away at Porto," Klopp, whose side top the group with six points, two ahead of Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

"Winning in the way we won makes it even better. Performance-wise it was good in a lot of moments."

Porto were hindered by an injury to central defender and skipper Pepe in the warm-up and looked at sixes and sevens against a ruthless Liverpool attack.

They were not helped by a dreadful performance by Porto keeper Diogo Costa who was culpable for three of the goals.

Manager Sergio Conceicao said his side's defending was not worthy of a Champions League match.

"The five goals we conceded are the kind you concede when you are in a relaxed training session and not when you're playing in the Champions League," he said.

"Too many mistakes in danger areas... everything was bad, but the responsibility is mine."

Klopp had some sympathy for Conceicao who was robbed of his central defence linchpin before kickoff, having also been without the suspended Chancel Mbemba. - Reuters