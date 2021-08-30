Soccer

WATCH | Messi makes debut for PSG, crowd goes wild

By Reuters - 30 August 2021

VIDEO: Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated Ligue 1 debut for Paris St Germain on Sunday. Fans in the crowd cheered as...

Posted by Times LIVE on Monday, August 30, 2021

Lionel Messi came on as a second-half substitute to make his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on Sunday.

The Argentina forward, who joined PSG from Barcelona on a two-year contract earlier this month, replaced Brazilian striker Neymar in the 66th minute.

Lionel Messi showcased his talent on his debut with Paris St Germain in a Ligue 1 game against Stade de Reims at the Auguste Delaune stadium on August 29 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PSG maintained their perfect record this season to stay on top of the standings with a maximum 12 points.

Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, headed the opener after 15 minutes before doubling his tally for his third goal this season on the counter after 63 minutes.

