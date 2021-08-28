Newcomer Veluyeke Zulu thrilled to be a Chilli Boy

Chippa United’s player Veluyeke Zulu has made an incredible debut in SA’s biggest football league, the DStv Premiership, winning back-to-back man-of-the-match accolades in the two opening games.



The 26-year-old was announced among the 15 new signings the Gqeberha side unveiled before the new season...