Chippa to unveil eight new signings this week

PREMIUM

Chippa United’s chief operations officer Lukhanyo Mzinzi is excited with the positive changes and strides they have made to better themselves, ahead of the start of the DStv Premiership season on Friday.



While Sundowns and AmaZulu get the ball rolling on Friday night, the Gqeberha side will kick off their league campaign against new kids on the block Sekhukhune United on Saturday. ..