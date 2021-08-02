Hunt making an impression at Chippa, Watenga says
Chippa United goalkeeper Ismail Watenga says competition is high in their preseason camp as players attempt to impress the club’s new coach, Gavin Hunt, ahead of the start of the season in about three weeks.
After Mamelodi Sundowns face AmaZulu in the opening DStv Premiership at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria on Friday August 20, Chippa will travel to face promoted Sekhukhune United the next day for their opening fixture...
