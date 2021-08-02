Kabega Park police station closed after members test positive for Covid-19

The Kabega Park police station has been temporarily closed after members tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the community service centre would be operating from the satellite station at Seaview.

The contact number that residents can use is 082-442-1282 while some services will also be operating from the SA Police Service (SAPS) information desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre between 6am and 6pm.

“The station commander, Colonel Tony Nomdoe, may be contacted on 082-303-0504.

“Decontamination will be done and the station will reopen on Wednesday at 6am.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this,” Naidu said.

HeraldLIVE