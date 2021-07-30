Stuart Baxter has suggested that Kaizer Chiefs are unlikely to make more attacking signings ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Chiefs have been the most active of the Premier Soccer League’s big three in the transfer market‚ displaying their ambition to reverse six unprecedented seasons without silverware with eight ambitious acquisitions.

This week‚ Amakhosi concluded arguably the biggest-name signing of the window when they snatched up Bafana Bafana and ex-Mamelodi Sundowns wing star Keagan Dolly, who was out of contract at Montpellier in the French Ligue 1.

Dolly arrived with ex-Bidvest Wits defensive midfield star Cole Alexander‚ adding to the eight signings already announced at Naturena.

However‚ only two of those – Dolly and another winger‚ Kgaogelo Sekgota‚ from Swallows – are attacking players.

Njabulo Ngcobo from Swallows and Thabani Dube (from Richards Bay) are centrebacks and Sifiso Hlanti (Swallows) and Sibusiso Mabiliso (AmaZulu) are left-backs.