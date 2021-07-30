POLL | Which ministers do you think will be on the chopping block in a cabinet reshuffle?

After mounting calls for a cabinet reshuffle, President Cyril Ramaphosa has alluded it could be on the cards.

On Thursday, while visiting Covid-19 vaccination sites in Thembisa and Midrand in Gauteng, Ramaphosa said a cabinet reshuffle was “under consideration”.

“The deployment of people in different positions in government is a matter that occupies the mind and attention of the president at all times,” he said

“I am applying my mind to it, and I know there’s a lot of anxiety, impatience and excitement. It is a matter under consideration and all I would say is watch this space.”

Political leaders, including DA leader John Steenhuisen, have called for Ramaphosa to fire suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize, police minister Bheki Cele, mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe and state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo.